JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices in Chautauqua County dropped by 10 cents over this week, bringing a little relief to drivers who say they have been paying higher prices than neighboring areas in Western New York.

The reduction follows Chautauqua County Executive Paul "PJ" Wendel's Facebook post urging residents to shop for cheaper gas where they can find it, and my story raising questions about fuel pricing.

"Yeah, at $3.39 it was at for a while. And then your article came out, and then I noticed shortly after it dropped 5 cents. Then 10 cents," said Robert Ziegler, a Jamestown resident.

For months, prices appeared stuck at $3.39 per gallon at many stations throughout the area. But this week, multiple stations showed lower prices.

Several Jamestown stations now display $3.29 per gallon, including the Kwik Fill on Route 60 and a Keystone station. One Sunoco station at West Fifth and Washington Streets has gas for $3.19 per gallon, maintaining its position as consistently 10 cents lower than other area stations.

Similar $3.29 pricing appeared at stations in Fredonia and other parts of Chautauqua County.

"That's good, but there's still other places 20, 30 miles up the road that are less than $3," Ziegler said.

WATCH: 'It's a start': Gas prices drop by 10 cents in Chautauqua County

'It's a start': Gas prices drop by 10 cents in Chautauqua County

Local drivers expressed mixed reactions to the price drop. One customer who paid $53.22 to fill called it "a little better" but noted the 10-cent reduction only saved about $2 total.

"The county executive was talking about how he's working on it, which I appreciate. But he's getting the same answers we're getting anyway," another driver said.

Some customers questioned the underlying reasons for higher local prices.

"Look into why it's so expensive here. I mean, I'd really like to know that. I mean, is it taxes? Is it greed? I mean, who knows? I don't know," another resident said.

Another customer expressed hope for further reductions, referencing campaign promises about lower fuel costs.

"I mean, I believe the president when the price is closer to $1.99, and then you throw all the taxes on this, so that's a lot of money," another resident said.

County Executive Wendel called the drop "encouraging" but said the county will continue pushing for transparency and fairness in fuel pricing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.