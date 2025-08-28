'It's a giant puzzle': Potential new development in Yolanda Bindics cold case focuses on 3 key locations

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Investigators are asking the public to go back more than 20 years to the night Yolanda Bidics, a 25-year-old mother of four, disappeared in Jamestown.

The case has gained renewed attention after Clarence Carl Carte, the man considered the sole person of interest, was arrested in Florida on a sexual assault charge.

I traveled to Chautauqua to take a look at the locations that investigators believe could hold the key to solving this cold case.

'A giant puzzle': Potential new development in Yolanda Bindics cold case focuses on 3 key locations

The last place she was seen alive

The first location is a former Family Dollar on Fluvanna Avenue — now Pro Hardware — where Bindics was last seen alive.

"This is the location where Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive," said Tom Dizinno. "Somewhere between 8 and 8:13 on 10 August 2004."

She and her manager left work at that time.

Police have surveillance video from the Kwik Fill gas station just across the street showing Clarence Carte, who was Bindics' ex-boyfriend and father of her youngest child, there at the same time.

"So you'd be able to stand here and see her in that parking spot," said Tom Tarpley from the front of the Kwik Fill convenience store.

Her car was found in an unusual spot

The second significant location is an Arby's restaurant on Fluvanna Avenue, about a quarter mile from the Family Dollar.

"Arby's is significant because the following day, Yolanda Bindics' car, which was last seen at the Family Dollar here with a co-worker in it, was then discovered at the Arby's, which is a quarter mile down the road," Tarpley said.

The positioning of Bindics' car at the Arby's raises questions for investigators. There are three parking spots right by the entrance where Bindics would most likely have parked, as investigators said she always parked by an entrance to stores or restaurants. However, when they found her car, it was in a spot closer to the road.

This unusual parking location could indicate that someone else moved her car.

Where her remains were discovered

The third location is Boutwell Hill State Forest, about 30 minutes from Jamestown, down a narrow dirt road. This wooded area is where Bindics' remains were found on Sept. 6, 2006, by a hunter.

"And any little piece? It's a giant puzzle, Maki. There's just a couple of holes missing," Dizinno said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything at those three locations on Aug. 10, 2004, to reach out to them at UnsolvedChautauqua@sheriff.us or (716) 753-4232.

