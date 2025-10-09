BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For months now, drivers in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties have been paying $3.39 per gallon at most stations, or just a penny less.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with GasBuddy, an app that helps consumers find the cheapest gas nearby, said stations appear to have settled into a pattern of price stability rather than competition.

"Stations could be kind of developing a new kind of path forward," De Haan said. "That is, they're just kind of not talking. But nobody's really moving the needle. Nobody's aggressive. Nobody's really looking for that additional business."

De Haan explained the business rationale behind maintaining higher prices.

"These businesses are...you know...a for-profit operation and just like our society, if you can sell a good at a higher price, why wouldn't you?" he said.

De Haan advised consumers to shop around for better prices.

"Check Google Maps, check Gas Buddy, check Waze, look at what prices are, and simply your freedom of choice will send a message to gas stations to potentially be more competitive," he said.

WATCH: Gas prices stuck at $3.39 in much of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties

'It just seems weird': Gas prices stuck at $3.39 in much of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties

I drove from Buffalo down to Fredonia on Thursday and found a variety of prices.

In South Buffalo, a Kwik Fill on Clinton Street was selling gas for $3.09 per gallon. The Sunoco at Lake and McKinley Parkway in Blasdell also offered gas at $3.09.

Prices increased along the New York State Thruway, with the Sunoco at the Angola service area charging $3.22 per gallon.

The most affordable prices were found on Native American reservations, where gas was available for $2.59 per gallon.

In Fredonia, the Kwik Fill on Bennett Road near the thruway maintained its $3.39 price point — the same price it charged in June and has consistently been at that exact price.

A woman visiting family in the area expressed frustration with the price consistency across stations.

"I don't know why, it just seems weird that, no matter what gas station you go to here, it's $3.39. It's like there's some kind of consortium or something," she said as she pumped her gas.

A gas station owner in Fredonia, who agreed to speak anonymously, described the challenging economics of the fuel retail business.

"Actually, it's almost to the point where [we're thinking] is it worth being a gas station?" the owner said.

The owner explained that local businesses are operating on thin margins.

"All these local businesses around here are not making big money on gas. You know, they're just following the rules and setting the prices and just trying to," the owner said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.