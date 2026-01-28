Heritage Village Skilled Nursing Facility in the Town of Gerry to close

GERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another nursing home is closing in Western New York, marking the latest facility to shut down amid challenges facing the long-term care industry.

Heritage Village, a rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility in the Town of Gerry, announced it will be closing due to financial and operational difficulties.

Heritage CEO Lisa Haglund said in a statement that the facility has seen a "significant reduction" in residents since the COVID-19 pandemic, with "fewer than 40 residents" currently living there.

The closure follows the shutdown of the Absolut Care facility in Westfield this past summer.

State Senator George Borrello said these closures reflect systemic problems within the industry.

"The problem is that we haven't focused enough on workforce development," Borrello said. "We've not focused enough on funding so that people can be paid a good wage, because of the lack of proper reimbursement from Medicaid, which is the number one source of income for pretty much every adult care facility."

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said he has been in contact with Haglund about what will happen to residents and employees. He also urged anyone impacted by this closure who needs assistance to contact Chautauqua County's Office for Aging Services. The NY Connects intake line is 7(16) 753-4582.

The NYS Department of Health said in a statement that the department has signed off on the closure plan. They also emphasized that the facility is required to remain open until the last resident is safely discharged.

