WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grape farmers in Western New York are facing an uncertain future after Refresco, one of the region's biggest grape processors, canceled all of its contracts with local farms.

The company will no longer use Concord or Niagara grapes from Western New York farms, blaming the cutbacks on market challenges and supply issues.

WATCH: Grape growers feeling impact as processor cuts contracts

Grape growers feeling impact as processor cuts contracts

"There's not a very good likelihood that a lot of these grapes will be harvested," Carl Vilardo III said.

Vilardo operates Vilardo Vineyards in Westfield. He runs more than 160 acres of grapevines.

Grape farmers grow and harvest their fruit, then sell their grapes in bulk to processors like Refresco, which has more than 30 plants across the country. The fruit is used to make products like grape juice, jams and jellies.

"I'm a little bit lucky in the fact that I don't have my whole farm going there," Vilardo said. "I feel sorry for some farmers that might be 100% there or 50% there or whatever. They got major, major issues to deal with."

Last fall, I had the chance to ride along in Vilardo's grape harvester as he celebrated a good harvest, following a disappointing one a year earlier.

WATCH: Westfield's grape harvest bounces back after 2024 frost devastated crop

Westfield's grape harvest bounces back after 2024 frost devastated crop

Now, farmers are dealing with the news about Refresco.

The announcement comes at an unfortunate time. Farmers prepared their next round of crops back in the fall and were getting ready for the spring season.

"To wait until now, this is hurting everybody immensely," Vilardo said.

Farmers are also dealing with rising fuel and fertilizer prices.

"Praying that this thing over the Middle East is done and fuel prices go back down," Vilardo said.

Chautauqua County farmers are now working on a plan to try to market grape juice pouches to local schools.

"This is a shelf-stable product, does not have to be refrigerated. It can be refrigerated to keep to make it colder," Vilardo said, showing a prototype pouch of Good 'n Grapey juice.

Vilardo said grape farmers need public support more than ever, and one of the best ways to do that is to drink more grape juice.

State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Andrew Molitor issued a joint statement saying their offices are working on a plan to help the farmers that could include "financial assistance, connecting producers with alternative markets, and pursuing available resources to help farm families navigate this difficult situation."

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