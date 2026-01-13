JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lisciandro's Restaurant in Jamestown is open again after owner Patti Larson continues to recover from surgery to remove a noncancerous tumor in her chest.

Patti and Chris Larson had to close the restaurant this past fall to give her time to recuperate. Now, breakfast has returned to the restaurant and Lisciandro's loyal customers have been eagerly waiting for this moment.

"Opened the doors. Everybody came," Patti said.

Patti is back behind the counter, juggling multiple orders at a time.

"It's good to be back. It's just been tiring and it's just gonna take time," she said.

All the regulars returned, including a group of gentlemen who occupy the corner booth.

WATCH: 'Good to be back': Lisciandro's Restaurant in Jamestown reopens as owner recovers from heart surgery

'Good to be back': Lisciandro's Restaurant in Jamestown reopens as owner recovers from heart surgery

"We fell in love with the people here. We know everybody by name, then we just walk in and they all have to know what we want," one customer said.

Another regular praised both the atmosphere and the quality.

"The food's fresh. Everyone knows everyone," another customer said. "It's like a family, family-oriented."

The return has been emotional for Patti, who described her feelings in one word: "Joy." Customers are equally thrilled to see her back in action.

Lisciandro's is open every day except Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. The restaurant operates on a cash-only basis.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."