FORESTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Forestville residents gathered together to pay their respects at a vigil for Sky Hahn, the 15-year-old who passed away after a drowning incident at Lake Erie Beach Park during the Fourth of July weekend.

Police said officers responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. on July 3 after receiving a report that a 15-year-old male reportedly went underwater and did not resurface. The teen was located and was removed from the water by lifeguards, who immediately began life-saving measures until additional emergency personnel arrived. The teen was then transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment and later died.

WATCH: Forestville community holds vigil for 15-year-old drowning victim, Sky Hahn

Forestville community holds vigil for 15-year-old drowning victim, Sky Hahn

Thursday's vigil was held outside the American Legion in Forestville. The event began with two prayers. A friend of Hahn read a Native American prayer for his friend.

I give you this one thought to keep - I am with you still - I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone I am with you still - in each new dawn. Native American Prayer

Adam Beam The parents of Sky Hahn, Emily Hahn and Andrew Jacchino, at a community vigil in memory of their late son.

In the days following Hahn's passing, the community has offered an outpouring of support to his family and friends.

Dr. John O’Connor, Superintendent of Schools for Forestville Central School District, wrote in a statement, "Sky was a valued member of the Forestville family, and his loss will be deeply felt by classmates, friends, faculty, staff, and all who knew him. We ask our entire community to keep Sky's family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Adam Beam Forestville residents gathered outside the American Legion to pay their respects to 15-year-old Sky Hahn, who passed away after a drowning incident at Lake Erie Beach Park.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Hahn's family.

"On July 3, 2026, Sky Hahn was tragically taken from this world while swimming in Lake Erie at just 15 years old," the GoFundMe reads. "His loss has shattered his family, friends, and our entire small-town community. This is any parent’s worst nightmare, bringing unexpected costs that a family should never have to prepare for."

Another friend close to the Hahn family has encouraged fellow Forestville residents to illuminate their porches with Sky's favorite color: blue.

Local businesses have also come together to assist Sky's family during this difficult time. The Nook, a coffee shop at 2 Main St, is offering a Sky Blue Dirty Soda for the remainder of July. 100% of the proceeds from every drink sold will be donated directly to the Hahn family.

Sky is survived by his parents, Andrew Jacchino and Emily Hahn, and his two sisters, Autumn and Rain Hahn. A viewing will be held for family and friends at Riles & Woolley Funeral Home, 39 Main Street, Forestville, on Saturday, July 11, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. From there, prayer services will be held at 8:30 PM with Rev. Michael Pollock, pastor of Gage Chapel Community Church, Smith Mills, officiating.