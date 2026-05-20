Dunkirk man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash

DUNKIRK, NY — A Dunkirk man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase that resulted in several instances of property damage and ended in a rollover crash.

On Sunday, officers with the Dunkirk Police Department observed a vehicle strike a parked vehicle in the 400 block of Washington Ave, according to a department press release.

Adam Beam The result of a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Dunkirk over the weekend.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to comply. Police pursued the vehicle, which led them onto the Great Lakes Seaway Trail, before the driver of the fleeing vehicle struck a tree and a light pole outside the Clarion Hotel.

The struck tree was then dragged by the vehicle, which damaged a field owned by the City of Dunkirk.

Adam Beam The result of a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Dunkirk over the weekend.

The pursuit with police ended when the vehicle struck a handrail on N Main St and Lake Front Blvd, causing it to overturn.

The operator of the vehicle, identified by Dunkirk Police as Ramon Ramos, 36, was then transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital before being released in police custody. He has now been charged with 7 counts of Criminal Mischief 4th, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd, and what the release described as a "plethora of vehicle and traffic tickets."

Ramos was released due to NYS Bail Reform.