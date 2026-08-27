Dunkirk ice cream factory celebrates halfway point in $425 million renovation

DUNKIRK, NY — A $425 million renovation of the Wells Ice Cream factory in Dunkirk is now halfway complete as the company unveiled new employee facilities and a production line for its signature treats.

Dunkirk has been a home for the company since 2019. The new building, replacing an over 75-year-old structure, now includes updated breakrooms, cafeteria space, training rooms, offices and additional resources designed to support team members.

"The Fieldbrook Facility was pretty old, pretty run down, and the employees over the last several years haven't had the best areas to have their own private time when they would do their breaks or whatever work," Brad Galles, VP of manufacturing and engineering, said on Thursday. "So this facility was important to us to be able to give them the best tools to do their job in the best way.

"It's very important to us that we do the right things for the employees, and this investment just solidifies that."

This ribbon-cutting marks the completion of Phases 1 and 2 of the project that broke ground in 2024. Phase 3, which is currently underway, will add more production lines, while Phase 4 will expand processing capabilities, including raw materials.

The full transformation is expected to be completed in 2028 and will add 270 permanent jobs over the next several years, while retaining existing roles. Once finished, the 350,000-square-foot facility will be capable of operating 11 to 15 production lines and producing an estimated 20 million cases annually, up from 4 million cases previously.

Dunkirk and Chautauqua County leaders celebrated the growth.

"Out of everywhere in the country, out of everywhere in the world, they chose us," Dunkirk Mayor Kate Wdowiasz said. "They chose this plant, they chose this workforce. That is a powerful statement for the quality and capability and pride of the lives inside the walls of this facility.

"At the end of the day, it isn't about the buildings or the equipment or the global brands. It's about the people. It's about the teams who've worked to bring Phase 2 to life. It's about employees who show up every single day, and it's about those who will join this workforce in the years ahead to help shape the future."

The Wells facility currently employs over 300 people.

"Today is a great example of a little bit of time, a little bit of effort, and great technology to continue great production of ice cream here in Chautauqua County, bar none," County Executive PJ Wendel said. "Everyone in a Wells shirt, you are the reason Dunkirk is proud to have Wells right here in their community, because of your effort, because of your determination and your hard work."