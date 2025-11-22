Dunkirk dog control officer needs help after pipes in home burst

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jennifer Sasso, a single mother who recently became Dunkirk's new dog control officer, needs at least $7,000 to repair water damage after galvanized pipes burst in her home.

"It's kind of hard when you don't have money set aside. I did, but then when I got sick and had my surgeries, I had to utilize that money to survive," Sasso said. "So, that's why I don't have money to fall back on."

The pipes flooded the floor, causing it to buckle. Sasso and her son have been going to her father's or to the animal shelter she operates to use the bathroom and shower because her plumbing is unusable.

Sasso set up a GoFundMe for her repairs, but is facing another challenge. New state shelter regulations require Sasso to make costly renovations to her facility. Those regulations go into effect December 15.

"We have to build a completely separate area for containment for disease control, so it has to have separate airflow and it has to be in a separate area from the other dogs," she said.

Despite her own struggles, Sasso continues caring for the dogs at her shelter. She even decorated inside the shelter for Christmas. To help, you can go to the City of Dunkirk Dog Shelter Facebook page.

