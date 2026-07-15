JAMESTOWN, NY — The U.S. Department of Transportation has denied a joint proposal from Chautauqua County to restore Essential Air Service at the Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport.

The facility has been without commercial flights since 2018.

The county and Southern Airways had proposed either 12 or 17 weekly round-trip flights from Jamestown to Washington Dulles International Airport, utilizing 9-seat Cessna C-208B Grand Caravan EX aircraft.

The proposal projected 6,642 to 9,407 annual passengers at a 60% load factor, depending on the selected service option.

Adam Beam The U.S. Department of Transportation has denied a joint proposal from Chautauqua County to restore Essential Air Service at the Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport.

However, the DOT found those estimates overly optimistic, noting that during the most recent year of EAS service at Jamestown in 2016, the airport transported 4,408 passengers with a load factor of approximately 20%. Southern Airways was the carrier serving Jamestown at that time.

"There is no evidence in the record to support that since that time there has been a change in demand at the community sufficient to increase load factors from 20% to 60%," the DOT wrote in its decision.

WATCH: DOT denies Chautauqua County's bid to restore Essential Air Service at Jamestown Airport

DOT denies Chautauqua County's bid to restore Essential Air Service at Jamestown Airport

The department also cited Jamestown's proximity to other commercial airports, including Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which is less than 175 miles away, as a continuing challenge.

County officials expressed disappointment with the decision, noting they had commissioned a market study identifying 1,506 passengers per day within a 45-mile radius of Jamestown that could potentially use the service.

Adam Beam Southern Tier Reporter Adam Beam speaks with Deputy Director of Public Facilities John Machemer at the Chautauqua County/Jamestown Airport.

"The county has been integrally involved since the EAS was canceled in 2018," Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said. "It's very disappointing now that you know the decision we heard, but the county has been very supportive of this."

John Machemer, the county's deputy director of public facilities for airports, said the study indicated demand to New York airports and airports down south. "Connecting into Washington Dulles would make that transition seamless," Machemer said.

Machemer added that the DOT appeared to focus on previous data "and doesn't appear to have really fully considered the extensive market data research and study that we've conducted."

The denial comes after previous proposals in 2017 and 2019 failed as well. In 2017, the department terminated Jamestown's EAS eligibility, finding the community had 5.3 passenger enplanements per day and a subsidy per passenger exceeding the cap in effect at that time. In 2019, the Department denied a restoration proposal from Chautauqua County and Boutique Air.

Adam Beam The U.S. Department of Transportation has denied a joint proposal from Chautauqua County to restore Essential Air Service at the Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport.

Looking ahead, county officials said they plan to ask the DOT to reconsider the decision and provide additional information. They also see an opportunity to potentially partner with New York State on air service.

"In addition to the EAS program, we also see an opportunity to potentially partner with New York State, and maybe become one of the first airports to demonstrate a state partnership," Machemer said.

County Executive PJ Wendel said the county is ready to pivot to alternative options if necessary, including growing the airport's general aviation operations. "We're going to keep going. We're going to look at new alternatives and at the end of the day, do what's right for the residents of this county," Wendel said.

Jamestown residents also expressed support for having commercial flights return to the airport, citing the inconvenience of driving to Buffalo or Cleveland for air travel.

"I would absolutely love it," said resident Andy Schmidt. "I remember somebody telling me that years ago, there were daily flights between Jamestown and New York City. That would be amazing."

The DOT's decision noted that Jamestown is less than 175 miles from Buffalo, the nearest large or medium hub airport, which means the community must meet the 10-enplanement per service day standard to maintain EAS eligibility.