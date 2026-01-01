CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heavy lake effect snow nearly disrupted New Year's Eve celebrations in Fredonia. On Thursday, I caught up with people embracing the snowy conditions.

"To be honest, I'm a snowmobiler, so this is all good news to me," Dorman said. "This could go on for another week, and I would just be all the more happy."

Dorman said the winter weather is part of life in Western New York.

"You kind of get accustomed to it. It's kind of part of our identity here," he said. "So, I think that you just kind of wear it as a badge of honor."

WATCH: Day 4 of winter storm in Chautauqua County

Drew Louie and Jade Valk say they drove down from Buffalo through the snow Wednesday to celebrate with their friends. They encountered dangerous conditions along the way.

"It was kind of miserable going down," Louie said. "Some parts, you basically couldn't see in front of you. There was a semi that basically ran off the road, so we had to drive around that."

Despite the treacherous drive, Valk said the trip was worthwhile.

"It wasn't fun," he said. "But, I think it was worth it because I got to hang out with my friends for New Year's."

The winter storm warning remains in effect for Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties and Southern Erie until 10 p.m. Friday.

