JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Jamestown welcomed the 40-foot-tall Concolor Fir that will greet residents at City Hall this season starting Tuesday morning.

The tree, harvested behind the Sheldon Center on the Jamestown Community College (JCC) campus, moved to its new home through a coordinated effort by the city's Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU) and Lake Shore Paving.

"Every year, we haul the tree from where it's cut down to where it's staged," Scott Billstone, an employee of Lake Shore Paving, explained.

"When he messaged me about the tree going up today, we thought we had such wonderful memories from last year. We're like, let's go out and check it out," Heather Billstone said.

Chautauqua County The City of Jamestown welcomed the 40-foot-tall Concolor Fir that will greet residents at City Hall this holiday season on Tuesday morning.

In a press release, Jamestown Mayor Kimberly Ecklund wrote, "The arrival of our City's Christmas tree is one of those special moments we look forward to each year, both here at City Hall and throughout our community. It's always exciting to hear from residents asking when the tree will arrive and sharing how much they look forward to seeing it in place. That enthusiasm is a wonderful reminder of how much this tradition means to Jamestown. The tree brings a special sense of warmth and holiday spirit to our downtown, and we are grateful to Jamestown Community College for providing this year's tree, along with our dedicated Parks Department crews, the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, and Lake Shore Paving for their continued efforts in bringing this tradition to life."

The tree will officially be illuminated during the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 5, 2026, continuing a cherished community tradition that brings residents and visitors together to celebrate the season.

WATCH: City of Jamestown welcomes this year's 40-foot Christmas tree