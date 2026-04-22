Chautauqua Lake Association begins annual debris cleanup ahead of busy summer season for businesses

The Chautauqua Lake Association has begun its annual debris cleanup to prepare for the another busy summer season.

However, preparations for the summer are underway on and off the water.

"If you could imagine being in a small fishing boat coming up on that (logs) unexpectedly would not be a good thing for your boat, so removing it is for public safety," Heather Nolan Caskey said.

Caskey, the general manager of the Chautauqua Lake Association, said the cleanup ensures the water is navigable for all boaters, especially after recent spring storms.

In an average year, crews remove 10 to 15 large truckloads of debris. Last year, the association removed 40 loads of debris and millions of pounds of weeds.

"Right now, it's looking like a pretty average year," Caskey said. "I mean, they're not finding anything crazy large, but they're finding a lot of small stuff and that can do just as much damage to a small vessel."

Adam Beam The Chautauqua Lake Association removes debris in Lakewood.

The association utilizes a unique fleet for its summer operations, including seven harvesters, five skimmers, four transports, and five shoreline barges. The barge crews assist homeowners with washed-up weeds and collect near-shore floating vegetation.

The lake draws thousands of visitors annually, providing a vital economic boost to lakeside communities like Lakewood.

"Our summers are definitely busier," Katie Swerdon said.

Swerdon, owner of Maple Roads Catering and Cafe, said the influx of visitors comes from nearby Airbnbs, the Chautauqua Institution, and events like the Rock the Lakes concert series, which draws boaters to the Lakewood waterfront.

Adam Beam A Lakewood resident enters Colquhoun's Subs and Ice Cream in Lakewood.

Other local businesses are also preparing for the seasonal rush. Tammy Colquhon, co-owner of Colquhon’s Subs and Ice Cream, said foot traffic increases significantly as people visit for festivals, farmers' markets, and the nearby playground.

"It gets busy with a lot more people coming in town," Colquhon said.

Jeremy Mescall, owner of the restaurant Group Ther-Happy, is entering his second year of business and is preparing for the crowds that arrive after Memorial Day.

"Business is booming in the summer," Mescall said. "Once the patio gets open, the patio's full. Lakewood comes alive after Memorial Day usually."

WATCH: Chautauqua Lake Association begins annual debris cleanup ahead of busy summer season for businesses

Chautauqua Lake Association begins annual debris cleanup ahead of busy summer season for businesses

For those looking to get involved with the lake's upkeep, the Chautauqua Lake Association is launching a new volunteer science program at the end of July and the first week of August.

Volunteers will assist a lead scientist with plant surveys and identification.

The Chautauqua Lake Association's annual debris cleanup will continue this week and will likely take 10 more days as crews circle the lake, according to Caskey.