CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Attorney's Office is "considering its options" regarding two fire districts that currently owe $20,750 in combined payments.

The Forestville Fire District owes $2,500, and the Frewsburg Fire District owes $20,050, according to a county release.

The debt is tied to ALS ambulance intercepts.

WATCH: Chautauqua County warns of service cuts over unpaid fire district ambulance fees

Chautauqua County warns of service cuts over unpaid fire district ambulance fees

According to the release, intercepts occur "when a basic-life-support agency requests advanced-life-support assistance from CCEMS to ensure patients receive appropriate care during transport."

The county has been offering these services since 2022.

WKBW The Forestville Volunteer Fire Department.

WKBW The Frewsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

The initiative was part of the EMS Cost Recovery Act signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, which establishes that those receiving such ALS intercept shall pay the service at "the usual and customary charge." Though the charges cannot be "excessive or unreasonable."

According to the county, the price for each intercept is $250.

The release adds that multiple outreach attempts had been made to both districts, including an offer to establish payment plans. However, "both have declined to pay and instead retained outside legal counsel, claiming novel constitutional objections to the state statute."

All other fire districts and departments in Chautauqua County with similar obligations have paid in full, according to the release.

WKBW The Chautauqua County Courthouse.

"When two Districts decline to meet an obligation that every other municipality has met, it creates an imbalance that unfairly affects all other taxpayers across the county," County Attorney Emily Woodard said.

"If the districts continue to refuse payment, the county may be forced to suspend certain services currently provided to them," the release adds.

WKBW reached out to both districts. A district member for Forestville told our team that they could not comment on the subject, leaving the matter to their lawyer and the county's.

WKBW also reached out to the Chautauqua County Attorney's Office for comment. However, our request was declined, citing pending litigation.

