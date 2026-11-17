MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols along the Chautauqua Rails-to-Trails system after reports of motorized vehicles damaging the trails, Sheriff James Quattrone said.

The nearly 26-mile trail system runs mostly continuously from Sherman north to Brocton. It follows former railroad corridors and passes through woodlands, wetlands and meadows.

The system includes several named segments, including the Alison Wells Ney segment between Fuller Street in Brocton and Bliss Road; the Laurie Baer segment between Bliss and Plank roads; the Nadine and Paul Webb Nature Trail between State Routes 430 and 394; and the Portage Trail, which runs 3.86 miles from the north end of Lake Chautauqua to Quillan Road.

Quattrone said the sheriff’s office has received reports of ATVs and four-wheelers operating recklessly on the trails and tearing them up.

“What’s being reported is that there’s motorized vehicles on the trails operating in a reckless way, tearing up the trails, making it difficult for those who are the pedestrians, the bicyclists, the horses, horseback riders,” Quattrone said.

WATCH: Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office increasing patrols on Rails-to-Trails system

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office increasing patrols on Rails-to-Trails system

Snowmobiles are the only permitted motorized vehicles on the trails and are allowed only in designated winter areas during the appropriate season, according to Quattrone. The trail description notes the trail is popular in winter with cross-country skiers and snowmobilers.

Quattrone said the damage is costing the nonprofit that maintains the trails money for repairs and safety maintenance. He said there are no designated trails in the county specifically for four-wheelers or side-by-sides, though there has been discussion about creating a park for them.

The sheriff’s office is using a side-by-side vehicle obtained through grant funding to patrol the trails. Quattrone said patrols will be sporadic and depend on the day and available staff. The Navigation Division, which typically patrols the lakes in summer and snowmobiles in winter, is conducting the trail patrols during the off-season.

Quattrone said the Brocton area has been a particular concern, with several public complaints about reckless operation. He said operating on the trails could be considered trespassing.

“Use the trails as they’re designed to be used for our hikers, our walkers, runners, bicyclists, the horseback riders,” Quattrone said. “We just ask that they respect the rights of the others.”