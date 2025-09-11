MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A solemn 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held in front of the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville to remember the lives lost on that unforgettable day in 2001.

After nearly a quarter of a century, 9/11 remembrances aren't drawing the same crowds or the same attention.

"This is a day in American history that we vowed never to forget, and there should be hundreds here to remember, but I'm thankful for those of you that are here today," one speaker said.

WATCH: Chautauqua County holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Others talked about how the country needs to unify again, like it did in the aftermath of the attacks.

In 2003, the American Legion built a stone memorial in front of the courthouse for all the military personnel and veterans who lost their lives in the attacks. Their message to them: they'll never be forgotten.

I talked to those who did attend the ceremony about how they'll always remember.

"We don't want to forget any of our history," one person said. "If we forget, then we're apt to repeat."

"It brings back so many memories, and I'm glad to be an American," another attendee said.