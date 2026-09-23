WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — As grape harvesting gets underway across Chautauqua County, farmers want to remind drivers to be patient and stay alert while sharing the road with larger farming equipment.

In New York State, crashes involving farm equipment are among the deadliest. A New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health (NYCAMH) study conducted in 2019 found that crashes involving farm vehicles are five times more likely to be fatal than non-agricultural crashes.

"We have to do road travel, and that's been becoming more dangerous and more dangerous as the days go by, years go by," Richard Jozwiak, a farmer with AgriAmerica LLC, told WKBW. "It's gotten worse now than ever."

Jozwiak says the farm already had one accident this year back in June.

Adam Beam As grape harvesting gets underway across Chautauqua County, farmers want to remind drivers to be patient and stay alert while sharing the road with larger farming equipment.

"They go to the truck to load the truck. And right now, driving the stuff up and down the road, and it's gotten worse and worse, and it's scary. It's actually scary now."

Chad Schofield, owner of Schofield Farms in Sherman, expressed similar concerns around other drivers on the road.

"I think we see in the last 15 years, we've seen probably our biggest issues are people driving while using their devices, and more recently, I think our culture has become a lot less patient than they used to be on the road," Schofield told WKBW. "I think sometimes motorists just need to remember that if there's a piece of farm equipment on the road or a truck hauling an agricultural product, ultimately that's feeding them, so just be patient."

Jozwiak continued, "No matter if it's a grape picking operation, a corn operation, a hay operation, just remember that we put the food on your tables. And without us, you don't get the food on your tables."

WATCH: Chautauqua County grape farmers urge drivers be vigilant during harvest season

Chautauqua County grape farmers urge drivers be vigilant during harvest season

The Cornell Cooperative Extension released the following information for drivers. All farm machinery that travel less than 40 miles per hour must have a Slow-Moving Vehicle Emblem displayed on the back. This can be identified as a bright orange triangle. These vehicles are not required to move over or ride on the side of the road.

For drivers:

· Slow down immediately when you see a vehicle or equipment with an SMV emblem on the road

· Increase following distance to create a safety cushion

· Be alert and watch for turns into fields

· Drive courteously

· Pass with care only when it is safe and legal to do so

· Remember SMV operators may have poor visibility due to loads and equipment in tow

· Be aware that equipment in tow may sway on the road

