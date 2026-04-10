FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leaders and residents in Chautauqua County are sharing their thoughts on potential mergers and consolidations within the northern communities.

County Executive PJ Wendell said the county is in a strong financial position overall, but acknowledged ongoing struggles within certain municipalities.

Dunkirk carries $17 million in debt and has nearly doubled its tax rate over two years, a 95% increase, according to Wendell. Fredonia has a tax rate of $61.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, which Wendell said is among the highest, if not the highest, in New York State. The Town of Pomfret, which surrounds Fredonia, has not undergone a property reassessment since 1975 but remains in solid financial shape, according to Wendell.

Wendell said the four municipalities have expressed interest in exploring consolidation.

"This isn't a strong arm of the county coming in and telling these areas what they need to do," Wendell said.

WATCH: Chautauqua County explores municipal consolidation for northern communities

Chautauqua County explores municipal consolidation for northern communities

Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson said the discussions are around controlling their future before decisions by outside forces are made.

"If we don't control those things ourselves when we have the opportunity to do so, the state or federal government's gonna come along and say we have to consolidate you into one community, we have to merge you together," Ferguson said. "It's just too difficult. There's over 500 mayors in New York state and another almost 500 supervisors, and we all have our hands out, and we all need something."

Ferguson said his village is one of the largest in the state by population. He noted that Fredonia raised taxes 54% last year, attributing the increase in part to past administrations not maintaining reserves.

He also pointed to deteriorating infrastructure, including water pipes dating to the 1890s that have been pulled in recent weeks. According to Ferguson, Fredonia has experienced 10 boil water orders in the past three years.

"Part of it comes because past administrations weren't keeping those reserves in check," Ferguson said. "Now we're in a situation that we're in dire straits with regards to our water."

WKBW 7 Multiple boil water notices have been issued to the residents of Fredonia over the past year.

Judy Lutz Woods, who said she has lived in the area for 40 years, raised her children and grandchildren there and is now raising a great-grandchild, said she believes merging services would save money.

"I think we need to do it to save money, to save taxes," Woods said. "Consolidating and sharing services is a great idea."

Henry Puccirelli, owner of Henry's Hair Company on Main Street in Fredonia, cited water quality as a primary concern.

"The water has been terrible, and our water bills went up," Puccirelli said. "If our customers come in and they're thirsty, we can't offer them the water because it's so bad. I really think they should merge with Dunkirk. Dunkirk's water is the best."

"We have a plan, but I think 2.5 years is too long to wait," Ferguson said. "If I have to go through another 2.5 years of boil water orders, you're going to start seeing a decline in business, a decline in population."

WKBW 7 A police cruiser outside the Dunkirk Police Station.

Ferguson urged residents not to panic, emphasizing that major changes would involve public hearings and likely a public referendum.

"Everybody needs to calm just a little bit," Ferguson said. "Right now, relax. That's what I think. Sometimes there's a panic that this is going to happen tomorrow morning. It's not."

Wendell said his focus is on long-term sustainability.

"The mission is to make sure we really focus on those consolidations where they're possible," he said. "At the end of the day, we need to start right-sizing some of our other layers of government right here in Chautauqua County."

The county executive is scheduled to deliver his state of the county address at a Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Tuesday, April 21.