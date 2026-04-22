JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel delivered his annual State of the County address Tuesday, highlighting economic growth, tax relief and efforts to expand affordable housing across the region.

Wendel said the county is seeing measurable progress across key indicators, including a 29% five-year growth in gross domestic product, rising median household income and declining poverty rates.

He noted the county is currently ranked the 9th fastest-growing economy in New York state and the second most affordable county to live in.

"You know, the Achilles' heel has always been, well, Chautauqua County is the second poorest. Well, it was based on our median income," Wendel said. "We're moving the needle. That's really what people have to look at. Our economy is growing, it's improving year over year, so we're going to keep pushing."

WATCH: Chautauqua County executive highlights growth, housing and more in State of the County address

Chautauqua County executive highlights growth, housing and more in State of the County address

The county's 2026 budget totals $309.7 million, with a tax rate of $6.17 per $1,000 of assessed value. Wendel said that the rate is down 54 cents from last year and $2.29 since he took office, marking the lowest county tax rate since 1982.

Wendel also highlighted the expansion of affordable housing as a key priority, announcing that more than 400 housing units are underway across Chautauqua County.

"This is more than progress," Wendel said during the address. "It's a commitment to ensure that every resident has a place they can call home."

One of those communities is Jamestown.

The city of Jamestown declared a state of emergency in June 2024 due to unhoused residents' unauthorized camping on public and private land. At the time, the city cited issues including improper disposal of needles and human waste, garbage and debris, unlawful fires and a rise in criminal activities.

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Bruce Baehr, executive director of the UCAN City Mission in Jamestown, a faith-based men's homeless shelter with 29 beds, said he appreciates the county's commitment to addressing housing needs.

"I know the county is working hard, and it's not easy for them," Baehr said. "Getting people in housing and getting them the support they need to move forward is a real critical piece."

Baehr said his organization has added a housing coordinator to help guests find housing more quickly and is expanding into a women's shelter with a donated building on Fairmont Avenue. He also pointed to the need for mentorship and community support for individuals experiencing homelessness, adding that there is always room for improvement across all organizations.

"Personally, I think we can all do better," Baehr said. "I think the county can do better. I think we can do better."

Wendel said the county is also looking at potential properties for transitional housing in 2026, which he said would reduce the financial burden of temporary and emergency housing while providing better wraparound services for residents in the temporary assistance program.

On the issue of government efficiency, Wendel highlighted the Government Reduction Initiative, which was unanimously approved in 2025. The program provides upfront funding for shared service agreements, departmental consolidations and feasibility studies for potential mergers, including a study of the Clymer, Sherman and Panama Central School Districts.

"Contrary to what some of you may have heard, these efforts are locally driven," Wendel said. "The county is not mandating any of these initiatives. They are all voluntary and led and supported by our municipal partners."

Wendel also pointed to infrastructure investments, including more than $13 million in highway and bridge work planned for 2026, high-speed broadband expansion to more than 3,500 new locations, and the final phase of the South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District, which he called a "historic milestone."

On public safety, the county has expanded the Fly Car ambulance service to serve the southwestern region, including the communities of Clymer and Sherman. The Chautauqua County Jail Health Team earned national accreditation, becoming the only county of comparable size in New York state to receive that distinction, according to Wendel.

"Our job is clear: deliver the services our residents depend on while protecting taxpayers and fighting for Chautauqua County every step of the way," Wendel said.

"We have proven that progress is possible," Wendel said. "We have cut taxes to the lowest rate since 1982. We have grown our economy. We will continue to fight for our taxpayers, and we will continue to build a county where opportunity is not just promised but delivered."

