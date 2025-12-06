Chautauqua County authorities seize 19 dogs from unheated barn in animal cruelty case

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in Chautauqua County seized 19 dogs from deplorable conditions in an unheated barn in Sinclairville earlier this week, according to the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

The investigation began after someone who went to purchase a puppy from the breeder reported the conditions to authorities.

"We received a cruelty investigation form from somebody who actually went to this breeder to purchase a puppy, and when he saw the conditions, he walked out," said Jane Babinsky, executive director of the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

Babinsky responded to the scene on Wednesday with a sheriff's deputy and a veterinary technician to investigate the report.

"I saw there was nothing soft for them to lie on, so they were sitting there. They were all shivering. It was sad," Babinsky said.

The dogs lacked basic necessities, including fresh water and food.

"None of them had water," Babinsky said. "The ones that did have food in their bowls, that looked like it had been there for quite some time. It didn't look real fresh."

The Humane Society convinced the breeder to surrender six of the 19 dogs. The shelter is now at capacity and seeking help from the community.

"It is taking so much longer in the morning to clean and feed," Babinsky said.

The organization is seeking foster homes for the six surrendered dogs, but Babinsky warned they will need special attention due to their lack of socialization.

"One of the things we have to remind anyone who steps up to either foster or to adopt them: these dogs are not socialized," Babinsky said. "It's not like they're going to be a wonderful pet. They have never been in a house. I mean, for the first time in their lives, they're finding out what it's like to be in a warm area that is well lit and having food and water on a regular basis."

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is asking for community support through monetary donations, blanket donations, and volunteers to help care for the animals at the shelter.

