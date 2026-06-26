JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Southern Tier Brewing Company and the National Comedy Center have partnered to launch Bit by Bit Blonde Ale, a limited-release beer created to raise funds and awareness for ALS research.

The beer is now available at Southern Tier taprooms, the National Comedy Center and select retailers.

Throughout the campaign, Southern Tier Brewing Company will donate $1 from every draft pint sold and $1 from every four-pack purchased to-go to support ongoing ALS research efforts.

Adam Beam Southern Tier Brewing Company and the National Comedy Center have partnered to launch Bit by Bit Blonde Ale, a limited-release beer created to raise funds and awareness for ALS research.

The initiative carries a personal connection for the National Comedy Center. National Comedy Center Board Member Jon Albro, a Jamestown native, was recently diagnosed with ALS.

"We see every day at the National Comedy Center the way laughter connects people and gives them strength and creates community," said Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center. "We thought what better way to come together with another organization, make this fun, than to partner on comedy-related events."

WATCH: 'Bit by Bit': Southern Tier Brewing, National Comedy Center collaborate to fight ALS

'Bit by Bit': Southern Tier Brewing, National Comedy Center collaborate to fight ALS

The name Bit by Bit draws inspiration from the comedy "bits" that have brought people together for generations, while also reflecting the incremental progress in ALS research.

Southern Tier Brewing Company has a history of participating in ALS fundraising efforts through the national Ales for ALS program, according to Matt Dunn, vice president of operations at Southern Tier Brewing Company.

"We have a history of doing these ales for ALS, but this is the first one where we've expressly done something with somebody in particular," said Dunn. "So when John received his diagnosis, and we saw the opportunity to partner with the Comedy Center on this, it was really a no-brainer for us to do it again."

Adam Beam Southern Tier Brewing Company and the National Comedy Center have partnered to launch Bit by Bit Blonde Ale, a limited-release beer created to raise funds and awareness for ALS research.

Dunn said Southern Tier taprooms have already sold out, and the brewery is making more.

"Whether you're having a 'Bit by Bit' ale in the karaoke lounge of the National Comedy Center, whether you're attending the comedy trivia night at Southern Tier Brewing Company, or grabbing a 'Bit by Bit' ale at the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival this summer, you can do so knowing you're supporting a good cause and joining others in laughter," said Gunderson.

The 'Bit by Bit' campaign will run through July 6, but Dunn noted that they'll keep it going as long as they keep brewing.