WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Michigan-based company and the Army Corps of Engineers are working on a $7.3 million project to improve conditions for boaters at Barcelona Harbor in Westfield.

For years, crashing waves along the West Breakwater have brought large amounts of sediment, solid material transported and deposited by water, ice, and wind. In 2025 alone, the Corps removed an estimated 21,000 cubic yards of sediment.

"And that material was being carried over the structure into the harbor and creating a blockage of the navigation channel that impeded use of the harbor," Paul Bijhouwer, a Coastal Engineer with the Corps, told WKBW.

Adam Beam For years, crashing waves along the West Breakwater have brought large amounts of sediment, solid material transported and deposited by water, ice, and wind. In 2025 alone, the Corps removed an estimated 21,000 cubic yards of sediment.

"We also have a lot of fishermen," Westfield Town Supervisor Martha Bills said. "We have excellent fishing off of our harbor, and we have commercial fishing."

She continued, "We've had quite a few issues here with the brick wall and with the over topping of sediment into the pier. Actually, it was totally blocked at one time."

In September, the Corps awarded the $7.3 million contract to Great Lakes Dock and Materials in Michigan to provide a long-term solution to the increased sediment and shoaling.

WATCH: Army Corps of Engineers assist in $7.3 million improvements to West Breakwater in Barcelona Harbor

Army Corps of Engineers assist in $7.3 million improvements to West Breakwater in Barcelona Harbor

Set to begin in Summer 2027, the company will dredge the built-up sediment on the lake ward side. Following the removal, a stone overlay will be installed on the breakwater to reduce wave energy. The Corps projects the overlay will reduce over topping and subsequent sediment by 90%.

The harbor produces $1.2 million in revenue for local businesses, as well as $439,000 in labor income for the transportation sector.

Adam Beam For years, crashing waves along the West Breakwater have brought large amounts of sediment, solid material transported and deposited by water, ice, and wind. In 2025 alone, the Corps removed an estimated 21,000 cubic yards of sediment.

"It will be good to have some stability so that people can count on it and their businesses can count on it, not be worried that they're not going to be able to use the harbor in the summer," Bills said.

David Spann, Westfield Town Council Member and employee with the Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District, added, "I think it's going to just enhance what we have here and make it more stable and ensure that the harbor is usable, and I think people will really be happy not to be concerned about the condition every year or so."

Both Corps members and town leadership say that any work around the project should not cause any disruption to access and traffic in and around the harbor and breakwater.