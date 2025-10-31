SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Something spooky happened at Sinclairville Elementary School that turned into an unexpected Halloween treat for students and staff.

When severe weather threatened the school's planned Halloween activities, administrators had to think fast.

Tammy Mangus saw a weather report warning of gale-force winds and pouring rain.

"I have to tell you when we got the weather report from Channel 7, and they said to us, gale force winds, pouring rain, they called me up and said, can we make a change?" Mangus said.

The solution? Move the elementary school's Halloween celebration to the high school.

"Call me crazy, but I'd like to do it at the high school. And I said, I'm as crazy as you, right?" Mangus said.

The entire elementary school was brought by school bus to the middle and high school campus a mile up the hill. They paraded inside the building, going up and down the hallways as teachers and the big kids cheered them on.

That's when students were treated to a thrilling surprise.

It was something the teachers and staff from Sinclairville Elementary School had been secretly working on for weeks — a flash mob of the Michael Jackson music video of the spooky song "Thriller."

A thrilling Halloween surprise for Sinclairville Elementary students

"We were doing the dance and we could hear them starting to cheer more and more and more. And at the very end, the excitement was the excitement we felt as well. It was so great," Dr. Amanda Myles said.

What started as a weather-related venue change turned into something special for the Cassadaga Valley Central Schools community.

"People have been asking, can we get the elementary school together with the middle high school? And this happened by accident and it was far more thrilling. Way more thrilling," Mangus said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.