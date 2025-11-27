'A special, delectable thing': Portage Pie serving up hundreds of pies before Thanksgiving

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Portage Pie in Westfield was serving up at least 500 pies to its loyal customers before Thanksgiving.

Connie and Jack Thayer opened the shop in 2011, down the street where Connie's parents used to run the Portage Inn, a restaurant that had closed.

Apple and pumpkin pies were the most popular on Wednesday, but the staff was preparing an array of pies, from coconut cream to strawberry rhubarb, all from scratch.

"We have customers from Buffalo. We have customers from Erie, Pennsylvania. We've had people drive here from Cleveland," Connie Thayer said. "I guess people just love pie."

Customers fled into the shop on North Portage Street all morning.

"Can't go wrong with pie," a man said.

"It's just a special, delectable thing," a woman said.

Portage Pie will be closed the rest of Thanksgiving week. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they sell out.