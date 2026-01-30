'A nice smooth trail to ride on': Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club volunteers groom trails for winter fun

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The recent winter storm brought exactly what snowmobilers in Chautauqua County have been waiting for – tons of fresh snow creating optimal riding conditions after several disappointing winters.

Behind those perfectly groomed trails are dedicated volunteers like Jason Carr, chairman of the board of the Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club. The organization maintains more than 200 miles of trails around Mayville.

"Everybody involved in this organization is all volunteers," Carr said. "Nobody gets paid. We all have day jobs. We all have families to take care of, and we try to fit this in so our members have nice trails to ride on during the week and the weekend."

The last few winters brought disappointment with minimal snowfall, but this season tells a different story.

"So right now we are in absolute optimal riding conditions," Carr said.

WATCH: Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club volunteers groom trails for winter fun

'Smooth trail to ride on': Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club volunteers groom trails for winter fun

I joined Carr for a ride-along in the club's massive grooming machine.

"We're in the middle of Chautauqua Ridge right now. It's right up on the hill. As you come off the lake, you get the elevation change up here in Mayville," Carr said.

The groomer pulls a drag that processes and flattens the snow, creating the smooth surface snowmobilers love.

"This is what we're laying down," Carr said. "This is what snowmobilers like to ride on...this nice smooth surface."

The grooming operation requires skill and constant attention.

"We got to watch our blade. We got to watch for oncoming snowmobilers. We got to check our mirrors, see what's going on behind us with the drag to make sure we're processing the snow correctly. We make adjustments as we go," Carr said.

The hard work pays off for riders who appreciate both the conditions and the volunteers' dedication.

"Just the thrill of riding, you got a free sensation of just like you can't be touched," one snowmobiler said.

Another rider noted the improvement from last season: "It's been a lot better than last year, I'd say so."

"It's been nice. The groomers have been keeping them nice," a third snowmobiler said.

For Carr and his fellow volunteers, the satisfaction comes from knowing their midnight efforts create perfect conditions for the next day's riders.

"We all get together and get involved and help put up the signs, help paint the stakes, go out in the middle of the night grooming these trails so the next day our club members have a nice smooth trail to ride on," Carr said.

To ride the Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club's trails, you can become a member. The cost is $35 per person per season. For more information, go to their website at chautauquasnow.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.