10 people arrested after series of larcenies at Dunkirk cemeteries

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten people have been arrested after allegedly committing a series of larcenies at Dunkirk cemeteries back in October.
Dunkirk Police received a report of stolen grave markers at Willowbrook Cemetery in the City of Dunkirk in October. Investigators found that a similar incident had happened in the Town of Dunkirk.
New York State Police partnered with the Dunkirk Police Department to conduct a joint investigation.
Ten people have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses related to criminal possession of stolen property and larceny. The following people have been charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
- Hannah Cole, 25 years old from Brocton, NY
- Kimberly Ferguson, 41 years old, from Westfield, NY
- Susan Lilly, 52 years old from Fredonia, NY
- Matthew Mulville, 36 years old from Brocton, NY
- Melinda Pelayo, 52 years old from Dunkirk, NY
- Derek Saxton, 44 years old from Westfield, NY
- Jarrett Sikes, 46 years old from Dunkirk, NY
- Jesse Spellman, 36 years old from Ripley, NY
- William Eppinger, 47 years old from Dunkirk, NY
- Stephen Falkner, 37 years old from Dunkirk, NY
This investigation is ongoing.