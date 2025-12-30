10 people arrested after series of larcenies at Dunkirk cemeteries

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten people have been arrested after allegedly committing a series of larcenies at Dunkirk cemeteries back in October.

Dunkirk Police received a report of stolen grave markers at Willowbrook Cemetery in the City of Dunkirk in October. Investigators found that a similar incident had happened in the Town of Dunkirk.

New York State Police partnered with the Dunkirk Police Department to conduct a joint investigation.

Ten people have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses related to criminal possession of stolen property and larceny. The following people have been charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.



Hannah Cole, 25 years old from Brocton, NY

Kimberly Ferguson, 41 years old, from Westfield, NY

Susan Lilly, 52 years old from Fredonia, NY

Matthew Mulville, 36 years old from Brocton, NY

Melinda Pelayo, 52 years old from Dunkirk, NY

Derek Saxton, 44 years old from Westfield, NY

Jarrett Sikes, 46 years old from Dunkirk, NY

Jesse Spellman, 36 years old from Ripley, NY

William Eppinger, 47 years old from Dunkirk, NY

Stephen Falkner, 37 years old from Dunkirk, NY

This investigation is ongoing.