Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene provides list of mental health resources

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene announced Monday that they will provide a list of mental health resources for its residents.

The department is releasing the list to help with the impact that traumatic events may have on mental health.

The department also offers the following tips for those that have seen or experienced a traumatic event.

Talk to someone. Talking about it may feel uncomfortable, but it may help you feel better. Talk to friends, your partner, family, or a counselor. Talking about it is a step toward healing.

Keep active. Physical activity is an excellent way to reduce stress. Go outside and get some fresh air.

Do something that brings you joy. Spend time with your pets or get away to a spot where you feel your best.

Eat well and get enough sleep to feel rested. Feeling physically healthy can help you feel emotionally strong.

Avoid using alcohol or drugs as a way of coping.

Avoid social media doom scrolling, and news broadcasts where messaging may be triggering.

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene additionally wants county residents to know that the following community resources are available: