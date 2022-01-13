CDC warns about Salmonella outbreak caused by bearded dragon contact in 25 states

If you have been around any reptilian pets lately, you may want to monitor for symptoms of Salmonella infection.

The CDC has issued a warning after a Salmonella outbreak in 25 states was linked to bearded dragons that are kept as pets. So far, 44 people have become ill, with 15 of them being hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC says bearded dragons can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean. The germs can then easily spread to their bodies and anything in the area where they live and roam, so you can get sick from touching a bearded dragon or anything in its environment.

To prevent a salmonella infection, you should wash your hands with soap and water after touching or feeding a bearded dragon or the area where it lives. You should also not kiss or snuggle a bearded dragon, and don’t eat or drink around it, as this can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth.

Adobe

While this may seem odd if you’re not familiar with bearded dragons, it’s actually not the first time the CDC has issued a warning after a Salmonella outbreak from the pets. There was also an outbreak in November 2020 that sickened 18 people in 11 states. All 11 were hospitalized, but no deaths were reported.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps usually six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, but children younger than 5, adults over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses.

Adobe

This is also currently just one of a few bacterial outbreaks affecting multiple states.

Bagged salad sold in 37 states has been recalled due to a Listeria risk, while more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef ware recently recalled for E. coli contamination.

You can find more information on all three bacterias by visiting the CDC’s website.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.