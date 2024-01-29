Car that drove off Virginia Beach pier remains in ocean

It's been more than two days since a car drove off the end of a fishing pier at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and the vehicle remains in the water.

Video shared with Scripps News Norfolk shows the vehicle drive down the pier and pause briefly before going over the edge. Those recording the incident can be heard gasping.

On Sunday, a crew from Crofton Diving and Salvage, hired by Virginia Beach Police, attempted to retrieve the vehicle from the ocean, but unfavorable conditions prevented them from completing the job.

Local fishermen estimate the water to be 15 feet deep in the area where the vehicle plunged into the water.

Police now say they are going to look into other solutions in order to recover the car.

"We do know where the vehicle is at," Virginia Beach police officer Jude Brenya said. "It's still stationary in the last location that we checked, so we are going to keep monitoring it. We are going to go back [to] the planning board and try to see when we can come back out."

Investigators say recovery of the vehicle will be essential to understanding why the vehicle went into the water. Police have still not be able to confirm if anyone was inside the vehicle.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Norfolk.

