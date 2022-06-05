Canisius Baseball falls to Miami 11-6 in NCAA Tournament

Canisius baseball came out swinging on Saturday evening— literally. The Golden Griffins jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning, and took a 4-1 lead into the third. But Miami— the sixth overall seed— came back to win 11-6 on their home diamond.

Mike DeStefano scored two runs to help propel Canisius early, while Matt Duffy threw six innings on the mound and struck out eight batters. Miami third baseman Yohandy Morales hit a home run in the bottom of the seventh to spur the Hurricanes to a lead that they'd never give up.

The Golden Griffins are still alive, though. They'll face elimination when play the loser of Saturday's Ole Miss-Arizona game on Sunday. That game's first pitch time has yet to be announced.