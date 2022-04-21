Candace Cameron Bure Moves To GAC Media To Create ‘family And Faith-Filled Programming’

The family entertainment wars just got real: Longtime Hallmark Channel favorite Candace Cameron Bure is moving to GAC Family, GAC Media announced Tuesday.

According to a GAC press release, Bure will have a “prominent executive role” at the company, helping to curate GAC Family and GAC Living content. And through her company Candy Rock Entertainment, she’ll be developing and producing original content for its channels as well. Of course, given her much-loved work on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies, she’ll also be playing “a key role” in GAC’s “Great American Christmas” franchise.

A spokesperson for Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, told Variety, “Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace. We respect her decision and thank her for many contributions.”

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in the GAC Media press release. “GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

GAC — or Great American Channels (formerly Great American Country) — comprises the GAC Family and Living channels, which debuted in 2021. They’re available on cable and on several streaming apps, including Hulu, SlingTV and Frndly. Living airs family-friendly reality shows; Family’s content features romantic comedies, holiday movies and classic TV shows.

GAC, which focuses on content celebrating “faith, family and country,” has been making a push to compete with Hallmark after owner Bill Abbott, who is the former CEO of Crown Media, acquired it with a group of investors in late 2021. Hallmark stars to move into GAC’s fold so far include Lori Loughlin, Chad Michael Murray, Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan and others. GAC has also picked up programming that once aired on Hallmark, like the former “Kitten Bowl” and “When Hope Calls.”

While Bure and the GAC crew celebrate, this could be a bummer for her superfans: Bure’s departure from the Hallmark Channel likely means the end of her series of “Aurora Teagarden” mystery movies. There’s no official word on this either way, but brace yourself if you’re on team Teagarden.

For now, the move to GAC is in its early stages. Bure is already onscreen on GAC Family, though, starring in episodes of “Full House” and its recent Netflix spinoff, “Fuller House.” (It’s still on Netflix, too, FYI.)

Guess we’ll just have to wait to see what Bure and GAC are cooking up!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.