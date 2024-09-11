Campbell wants to drop “soup” from its name after more than 100 years of the iconic brand.

The announcement was made during Campbell Soup Co.’s annual investor meeting on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Now, the 155-year-old company would like to be known as Campbell’s Co.

The reason? The company hasn’t been exclusively soup for a long time, adding brands like Goldfish crackers and Sovo Brands, maker of Rao’s pasta sauces, under its wing.

The Associated Press reported CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement that this “subtle yet important change" will retain the company's iconic name “while better reflecting the full breadth" of its current portfolio of products.

The newly proposed name isn’t final just yet, because shareholders have to approve it with a vote.

While the company’s roots date back to 1869, the current Campbell Soup name was adopted in 1922, according to the company’s website.

Campbell is just the latest company in the last decade to want to drop a food-specific word from its name. Dunkin' Donuts is now Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is just Krispy Kreme Inc. and Domino’s Pizza changed to Domino’s.