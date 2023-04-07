Build-A-Bear’s adult collection releases new RuPaul bear

Build-A-Bear is heading to the catwalk with their latest stuffed animal: a RuPaul teddy bear.

The new online exclusive bear comes dressed in the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host’s famous long blond wig, a gold sequined dress with a ribbon on the shoulder and gold eye shadow.

Build-A-Bear’s description said the bear as a “one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen” and includes a nod to the entertainer’s “Cover Girl” song lyrics: “Cover Bear! Put the fur in your walk. Head to paw, let your whole body talk.”

Because the bear is sold online only, it cannot be purchased unstuffed and a scent or sound cannot be placed inside. It is priced at $56 for the bear, dress and wig, or $64 if you want to add the gold heels. You can also purchase the heels separately for $8 if you want them for a different stuffed toy. The bear sits on its own, but if you want to display it standing, you can purchase a stand for an extra $5.

While Build-A-Bear said the newest addition is in the “teddy bear realness” category, it is actually part of Build-A-Bear’s Bear Cave collection, which features plushies designed for adults ages 18 years or older, including celebrity-inspired bears like Ted Lasso, Dwight Schrute from “The Office,” multiple characters from “Harry Potter” and a handful of “Star Wars” stuffed animals.

You’ll also find a collection of “Friends” merchandise for fans of the popular show, including Joey and Chandler’s chick and duck, a Central Perk mug set and a bear wearing a mini turkey and sunglasses inspired by the hilarious Thanksgiving scene when Chandler let’s it slip that he loves Monica.

There’s also an After Dark line with bears that come with accessories for mature fans such as alcoholic beverages and risqué clothing.

Other fun collections include a collaboration with Peeps for Easter and some fun Super Mario goodies, which you might want to grab before watching “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which hit theaters on April 5.

