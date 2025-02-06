Buffalo Pro Soccer acquires FC Buffalo Youth Academy to help develop future stars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday Buffalo Pro Soccer's President Peter Marlette Jr. announced that Buffalo Pro Soccer has acquired FC Buffalo Youth Academy.

"The purpose of our main goal of forming a professional soccer team in Buffalo is to cultivate, and foster the exceptional talent that we have in the youth ranks in this city, and give them a clear direct pathway to the professional game here in Buffalo and then around the world," explained Marlette Jr.

Marlette Jr. said the USL Championship, which Buffalo Pro Soccer signed an agreement with last year, won't allow expansion teams unless they have an academy structure.

"When we first started talking about Peter, who played for us over a decade ago, it's a relationship that has been there," explained Nick Mendola, FC Buffalo co-owner.

Marlette Jr. said the plan is for the youth academy to be housed in Buffalo Pro Soccer's new stadium. That's expected to be built for the team's first season in March of 2026. The question that still remains is where will it be built?

The front runner seems to be the parking lot next to the Keybank Center.

"The cobblestone, Buffalo News, HSBC Atrium lot would have the biggest impact on the city of Buffalo and its residents," said Marlette Jr. "Having said that, it's not the only site that that checks those boxes."

Buffalo Business First reports that it would cost at least $40M to build the stadium there, which is why Marlette Jr. is seeking $20M from the state.

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said while she supports the stadium, she isn't confident that funding for it will be passed in the upcoming state budget due to potential cuts on the federal and state levels.

"That's why we pursued these other options that we can do entirely, or almost entirely privately in the event that decision goes a different way," said Marlette Jr.

Marlette Jr. wouldn't go into how many other sites are being looked at, but all other sites seem to be in city limits. Buffalo Pro Soccer remains committed to building its team with players, staff and of course a team identity.