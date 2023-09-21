Local talent puts the spotlight on the Color Purple

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Shea’s 710 Theatre is drawing lots of attention through their musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel, “The Color Purple”.

Ujima Theatre Company, Second Generation Theatre, and Shea’s 710 Theatre come together to bring the award winning novel and film to life on the stage. The musical features a diverse cast that is entirely from Buffalo.

The Color Purple is a moving story that follows a woman’s personal awakening over a 40-year timeline. Actor Gabriella McKinley tells us, audience members will laugh, cry, and “- be shaken by the truth of the story.”.

