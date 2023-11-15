Bills move on from Ken Dorsey; Joe Brady in the driver seat

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Less than 24 hours after the Buffalo Bills dropped what was considered a 'must-win game' to keep playoffs hopes alive, Buffalo announced Ken Dorsey was relieved as Offensive Coordinator.

"It just felt like this was the right time," head coach Sean McDermott said.

According to McDermott timing is everything, but is too late for the Bills to turn their season around with just over a 30% chance to make the postseason?

The man called up to perhaps bring some 'juice' to this Bills offense is quarterbacks coach Joe Brady.

As Brady steps into the interim offensive coordinator role, 7 Sports Briana Aldridge and Matt Bove talk about what this means for the team moving forward. You can watch the full conversation above.