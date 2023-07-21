Bills add University at Buffalo med student to renowned medical team for summer clinical rotations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo medical student Mohamed Bah received an honor that will move his clinical rotations next week from the ECMC Medical Campus to the Buffalo Bills’ locker room.

Bills games are always full of fans cheering for their favorite players, but some of their recent stars have come from off the field after they saved the life of Bills safety Damar Hamlin in January.

“In sports it's not usually life and death,” said Bah “But, something like that really brings things into perspective and shows the impact of what a medical staff can do for a particular player.”

On Tuesday, Bah will join the team's renowned training staff to observe and participate in the care of NFL players, working directly with and under the supervision of the now famous Bills’ medical staff.

“having them mentoring Mohamed through this program is an opportunity that is worth its weight in gold,” said UB Senior Associate Dean for Medical Education, David Milling.

“It feels spectacular," Bah said. "Part of me can’t even describe it in words.”

Mohamed was one of 19 students across the country chosen to participate in the NFL’s Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

“I was speechless, I was really in shock," Bah said "I didn’t expect an opportunity to work with the most prominent sports team in the Buffalo-Niagara area."

"My immediate reaction was that there is no one that I could think of that is more deserving, hardworking, or humble,” Milling said

Mohamed was raised on Staten Island watching the New York Giants, but he shared that he has since converted over to the Bills fandom.

"I have grown to really love the team and get involved in Bills Mafia."

The former track and field athlete at Howard University will work with a medical team that has been in the spotlight for their quick response to revive Damar Hamlin, a player Mohamed cannot wait to meet for himself.

"Wishing him the best in his career going forward, I look forward to meeting him at training camp and the doctors that worked on him."

Mohammed will report to training camp July 25, the day before some of your favorite Bills stars.