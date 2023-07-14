Biden administration to automatically forgive 804,000 student loans

The Department of Education announced it will begin forgiving more than 804,000 federal student loan borrowers as a result of fixes "to ensure all borrowers have an accurate count of the number of monthly payments that qualify toward forgiveness under income-driven repayment (IDR) plans."

Borrowers who have been in repayment for at least 20 years are eligible for debt forgiveness. The Education Department said it will be doing a one-time adjustment of IDR plans.

Borrowers in income-driven repayment plans have long been eligible for forgiveness after 20 years of repayments, but the changes made by the Biden administration broaden what it means to be in repayments.

The Department of Education said the following will count as time spent in repayment:

- Any months in a repayment status, regardless of the payments made, loan type or repayment plan

- 12 or more months of consecutive forbearance or 36 or more months of cumulative forbearance

- Any months spent in economic hardship or military deferments in 2013 or later

- Any months spent in any deferment (with the exception of in-school deferment) prior to 2013

- Any time in repayment (or deferment or forbearance, if applicable) on earlier loans before consolidation of those loans into a single loan

Borrowers with only undergraduate loans or those who have graduate loans and are currently enrolled in the Pay As You Earn plan are eligible for forgiveness after 240 months of payments. PLUS Loans for parents, and borrowers with graduate loans not currently in the Pay As You Earn plan, are eligible for forgiveness after 300 months of payments.

The Department of Education said borrowers who reach the forgiveness milestone before Aug. 1, 2023, are expected to have their loans forgiven before student loan payments restart this fall.

Those who reach the milestone in August or later will likely have to start making payments, but officials said they would get a refund for any payments beyond the number needed for forgiveness.

The Department of Education also said that those who enter forbearance and have not reached the 20- or 25-year thresholds won't get credit for the period of forbearance and will need to make eligible payments to reach forgiveness.

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking another historic step to right these wrongs and announcing $39 billion in debt relief for another 804,000 borrowers. By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve, just as we have done for public servants, students who were cheated by their colleges, and borrowers with permanent disabilities, including veterans."

The Department of Education said it will begin notifying affected borrowers as soon as Friday. All impacted borrowers should receive notification by the end of the year, the department said.

The announcement comes weeks after the Supreme Court shot down President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower for all borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

