The 8 best string trimmers for keeping your yard tidy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Cutting the grass is the first step in maintaining a well-manicured yard. Once you’ve done that, you may need a tool for trimming around the edges.

“The lawn mower is your ‘big picture’ tool, but the string trimmer is all about those important details,” says Bryan Clayton, pro landscaper and CEO of GreenPal. “They’re the unsung heroes of a polished lawn.”

But just as there are myriad options in lawn mowers, there’s a wide range of string trimmers to choose from. How to select the right one? “Trusted brands and models with expert recommendations are usually a safe bet,” says Zahid Adnan, gardener, horticulturist and the founder of The Plant Bible. “Brands like Stihl, Husqvarna, Black and Decker and Greenworks are known for producing reliable string trimmers across various price ranges.”

Jump To: Best Overall | Best Budget | Best Eco-Friendly | Best Corded | Best Cordless | Best for Small Yards | Best Overall for Tall Grass | Best Splurge

Here, landscaping and lawn care experts reveal what considerations to make as you select the perfect trimmer for your needs. Then they offer their top picks in several categories.

What To Look For

Methodology

There are some important criteria to consider before buying a string trimmer. Here are the main factors lawn experts look for when buying their own trimmers:

Power Source

String trimmers can be divided into three categories: corded electric, battery-operated or gas-powered. “Corded trimmers are generally lightweight and eco-friendly, but you’re limited by the cord’s length,” Adnan says. Battery-operated trimmers offer you mobility, but the batteries need to be charged after a few hours of use (and sometimes even more frequently).

“In my experience, gas is usually the most powerful but is heavier and requires more maintenance,” Clayton says. And gas is also beginning to go out of favor as environmental concerns change peoples’ perspectives about carbon emissions.

Engine Power

How powerful is the engine? The manufacturer will indicate the engine’s strength in terms of cubic centimeters (“CCs”) or volts. If you have an expansive yard with rugged terrain, you may need more power for trimming and edging.

Price

Depending on the brand and model, a string trimmer might sell for under $100 or over $500.

Cutting Width

“The cutting width determines how much area the trimmer can cover in one pass,” Adnan says. “A wider cutting width is more efficient for larger yards, while a narrower one is suitable for precision work.”

Clayton zeroes in on how that idea affects your trimmer selection: “You might think bigger is better, but not always,” he says. “Smaller yards benefit from a narrower cutting width for precision.”

Weight and Ergonomics

String trimmers can weigh anywhere from 5 pounds to over 20 pounds. Obviously, the lighter the trimmer, the easier it is to carry around. But the design of the frame also impacts the comfort level.

“Most people don’t know this, but holding a poorly designed trimmer for an extended period is no joke on your back and arms,” says Clayton. Features like ergonomic handles can make this tool more comfortable to operate.

Special Features

String trimmers might have special components like a push-button start, a shoulder strap or harness, a variable speed trigger or a brushless motor.

Our Recommendations for Best String Trimmers

Ace Hardware

$250 at Ace $250 at Northern Tool

Power Source: Gas | Engine Power: 27.2 CC’s | Cutting Width: 16.5 inches | Weight: 10.6 pounds | Special Features: Removable air filter cover, multi-function control handle, STIHL’s Easy2Start technology, shoulder strap | Value: $259.99 (Ace and Northern Tool)

Lawn experts praise this string trimmer for being easy to start, comfortable to use and reliable. “It’s robust, versatile, and powerful,” Clayton says. “I’ve tested this, and it never disappoints for both light and heavy-duty tasks.”

Pros : Powerful engine, relatively lightweight, straight shaft good for tall users

: Powerful engine, relatively lightweight, straight shaft good for tall users Cons: Not ideal for heavy weed cutting, assembly required, pricey compared to some other models

2. Best Budget — Black and Decker LST300

$77 at Amazon $80 at Home Depot

Power Source: Battery-powered | Engine power: 20 volts | Cutting width: 12 inches | Weight: 5.7 Pounds | Special features: 2 in 1 (switches between trimmer and wheeled edger), automatic spool feed technology, adjustable handle heights | Value: $77-$80 (Amazon and Home Depot)

Lawn experts like that this trimmer is lightweight, easy to set up and converts into an edger with a twist of the shaft.

“It may not be very durable or consistent, as it is mostly made of plastic, and the line can be uneven,” says Rhys Charles, pro landscaper and founder of the lawn care site Lawn and Tractors.

But if you’re on a tight budget, it offers a lot of value for a low price. “Overall,” Charles says, “it is a great choice for small to medium jobs that do not require a lot of strength or run time.”

Pros : Lightweight and affordable, battery compatible with other Black and Decker tools, works as trimmer and edger Cons : Not ideal for coarse, hearty weeds, doesn’t fit well into tight spaces



3. Best Best Eco-Friendly — Ego ST1521S

$249 at Amazon $249 at Lowe’s

Power source: Battery-powered | Engine power: 56 volts | Cutting width: 15 inches | Weight: 7.28 pounds | Special features: Powerload technology automatically winds your trimmer, lifetime warranty on shaft, brushless motor | Value: $249 (Amazon and Lowe’s)

This lightweight trimmer has zero emissions but still manages to have strong cutting capabilities. “It’s battery-operated, yet incredibly powerful,” Clayton says. “And you’re also reducing your carbon footprint.”

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.