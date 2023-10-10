Watch Now
The best beauty and fashion deals at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 08:23:04-04

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s finally here! Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is officially underway, and if you’re a fashionista or beauty maven, you’ll find everything from luxury skincare to trendy boots deeply discounted for the next 48 hours.

The sale is for Prime members only, so if you haven’t signed up for a membership yet, now’s the time.

Here are the best deals we found (so far) on skincare, makeup, clothing and shoes happening on Amazon during the sale. We’re also keeping track of the best overall deals on all kinds of goods at the sale, including home and kitchen items, and the best lawn and garden deals (because you’re probably still getting your yard ready for winter, right?).

Skincare Deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

$16.80 (was $24) at Amazon

Makeup Deals

Urban Decay Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Amazon

$23.10 (was $33) at Amazon

Clothing Deals

Calvin Klein Women’s Hi-Rise Jeans Slim Crop Denim

Amazon

$47.44 (was $69.50) at Amazon

Deals on Shoes

Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Dezi Mid Calf Boot

Amazon

$48.43 (was $99.99) at Amazon

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.

