The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Sales To Shop Right Now

If you found yourself cooking more and spending more time in your kitchen during the pandemic last year, you may have realized you have a few items that could use updating.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a good time to update or replace things, as you’ll find tons of sales on kitchen products, including appliances, gadgets and even small utensils and bakeware. Many of the best Prime Day deals are actually in the kitchen category, so regardless of what you need, you’ll likely find a deal that suits you.

Keep in mind that you will need a Prime membership to get the deals, but you can become a Prime member and shop Prime Day deals the same day. A membership costs $12.99, but you can also start a 30-day free trial if you’re not sure you will want to continue with the membership after Prime Day.

Take a look at some of the best deals you can find during in Amazon’s kitchen category now through the end of June 22.

Instant Pots

Instant Pots are always a big seller on Amazon’s Prime Day and they are once again on sale. You’ll find a variety of styles to choose from, including different sizes. Just some of the deals include the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus, 8-Quart Instant Pot Pro, 3-Quart Instant Pot Duo Nova and the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11 in 1 that converts from a pressure cooker into an air fryer. Prices range from $50 to $130.

Galanz Digital Toaster Oven

This Digital Toaster Oven from Galanz is regularly $129.99, but is currently around $84 for Prime Day. The combo 8-in-1 air fryer/toaster oven offers eight preset cooking functions including air fry, dehydrate, pizza, toast, convection, broil, bake and warm. The air fryer uses little to no oil, so it makes your favorite fried foods healthier than traditional frying.

18-liter Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer

The Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer is regularly $250, but currently $160, a savings of $90. The Instant Omni Plus replaces 10 appliances, including an air fryer, broiler, mini oven, rotisserie, dehydrator, reheating oven, roaster, toaster, warmer and convection oven.

Yummly Smart Thermometer

This Yummly Smart Thermometer is regularly $130, but is now $89, its lowest price ever. The wireless, leave-in meat thermometer helps take the guesswork out of cooking beef, chicken, lamb, fish and more. It also pairs with the Yummly App for cooking assistance, timers and alerts so you can enjoy perfectly cooked meals.

Instant Vortex Plus (4-quart And 6-quart)

The Instant Vortex Plus 4-Quart and Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart are on sale for $65 and $90, respectively. From the makers of the Instant Pot, the Instant Vortex Plus is a 6-in-1 basket air fryer that has a digital touchscreen and customizable smart cooking programs. Along with being an air fryer, it is also a broiler, roaster, dehydrator and can do baking and reheating.

Amazon Basics 10-Piece Mixing Bowl Set with Lids

You’ll save 44% on this Amazon Basics 10-piece mixing bowl set with lids, priced at $22. The bowls feature a pretty floral pattern and come in five sizes: 0.8 quarts, 1.8 quarts, 2.8 quarts, 4 quarts and 5.8 quarts.

Amazon Basics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set

Regularly $69, this Amazon Basics 18-piece kitchen knife block set is now $48, a savings of 30%. The knives are made of high-quality stainless steel and the set includes a hardwood block for storing and protecting the knives.

5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender

This UTALENT 5-in-1 immersion hand blender offers eight speeds and works as a milk frother and egg whisk, plus it purees baby food and blends up smoothies, sauces and soups. Regularly $59, it is now $37, a savings of nearly 40%.

Amazon Basics Hard-Anodized Non-Stick 12.5-Inch Skillet

You’ll save 66% on this Amazon Basics hard-anodized non-stick 12.5-inch skillet, now priced at $10. Oven-safe to 150 degrees, the skillet is suitable for all stovetops (except induction) and is dishwasher-safe.

Amazon Basics Multi-Functional Digital Air Fryer

You’ll save nearly 50% on this Amazon Basics 3.2-quart compact multi-functional digital air fryer, now $41. The air fryer requires little to no cooking oil, which means you can produce crispy fried foods without the extra calories. You can use this device to fry, bake, grill and roast.

Cuisinart 6-Piece Colorful Knife Set With Blade Guards

Get 50% off this 6-piece jewel-toned knife set from Cuisinart. The set — currently listed for $9.99 — includes the following knives: chef, slicing, Santoku, serrated (bread) and paring. All are stainless steel with a nonstick colorful coating, and each knife comes with a blade guard.

If you’re particular about your ice but don’t want to spend a lot of effort or money installing an ice machine, a countertop ice maker is for you. This popular countertop ice maker from GE doesn’t require a water hookup — you simply plug it into an outlet, fill up the water reservoir and in 20 minutes you’ll have restaurant-style nugget ice to enjoy. This is one is currently $100 off at $449, which is 18% off the list price.

