Bath & Body Works stocking stuffers sale has travel-sized minis for $3 and under

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While you’re shopping for presents to wrap and put under the tree this year, make sure you don’t forget to stuff all the stockings hanging on your mantel!

Still looking for more stocking stuffers? Bath & Body Works is having a one-day-only sale on their mini items that will save you some serious cash.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7 only, all 150-plus of Bath & Body Works’ mini stocking stuffers will be priced under $3, a savings of save $1.75 to $12.50 each. If you purchase the limit of 25, you’ll save between $43.75-$312.50!

Bath & Body Works

The deal is happening in stores only, so make sure you know where your closest Bath & Body Works is and make your shopping list so you’ll be able to quickly find what you’re looking for.

The deal includes $1 Pocketbac sanitizers, $2 car fragrances and $3 lip, hand and minis, including hand cream, hand sanitizer spray, lip care and travel size body care.

Take a look at some of the items you’ll find in the sale, which includes favorites, seasonal and new scents:

Winter Candy Apple Hand Sanitizing Spray

Regularly $6.50, the Winter Candy Apple hand sanitizing spray will be $3 during the sale. With a fruity, festive blend of red apple, winter rose petals and candied orange, it’s a great stocking stuffer or a gift for yourself so you can enjoy the scents of winter every time you sanitize your hands.

Mahogany Balsam Car Fragrance

Who says you can’t enjoy the scents of Christmas while driving to the tree farm or while out running holiday errands? Pair it with this adorable Santa belt visor clip and this $2 Mahogany Balsam car fragrance will fill your vehicle with the scents of juniper berry, fresh balsam and mahogany wood.

Merry Cookie Hand Cream

Regularly $7.50, you’ll save $4.50 on this Merry Cookie travel-size hand cream. With scents of lemon icing, warm sugar cookies, shredded coconut and vanilla bourbon, it’s like a bake sale in the palm of your hands!

What Bath & Body Works stocking stuffers will you be adding to your cart on Dec. 7?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.