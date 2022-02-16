Bath & Body Works Now Has Beard Care Products

Bath & Body Works is extending their men’s product line to include two beard care products. The retailer’s new beard oil and beard and face wash are formulated for all facial hair types. The beard and face wash is made with aloe and vitamin B5, while the beard oil has coconut oil and vitamin E.

The products are available in the Clear Horizon scent, which has notes of lavender, citrus and cedarwood.

Both products are priced at $13.50, which is comparable to similar products you’ll find elsewhere, like King C. Gillette’s beard oil for $12.99 or Every Man Jack’s beard oil for $12.

As mentioned, while the beard products are new, Bath & Body Works has had a men’s line for quite a while that’s made up of body spray, cologne, face and body wash, deodorant and more. The products are earthy and woodsy, with scents like mahogany, teakwood and bourbon.

The Ocean scent, for example, smells of blue cypress, vetiver and salty air, while Noir is a blend of black cardamom, vanilla and musk.

Of course, these products are not just for men. Anyone who prefers earthy scents to floral or foods scents would likely enjoy the line of products, including the mahogany teakwood candle, which is perfect for filling your house with cozy fall and winter vibes and smells of the woods and frosted lavender.

Bath & Body Works also has a new line of White Barn candles in gender-neutral scents and designs like Eucalyptus Rain, White Tea & Sage and Dark Amber & Oud, which smells of “dark golden amber,” rainwater and oud wood.

If you actually don’t care for woodsy and earthy scents, some other new scents include Peach Prosecco Macaron, Whipped Berry Meringue, Pear Crème Brûlée and Lavender Vetiver.

Will you be adding any new Bath & Body Works products to your shopping list?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.