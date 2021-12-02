Bath and Body Works Candle Day 2021 has epic deals on 3-wick candles for two days only

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bath & Body Works Candle Day is finally here and it means you’ll be able to score three-wick candles for the lowest price of the year!

Regularly $25.50, all three-wick candles will be just $10.25 on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4. You’ll be able to save $15.25 per candle — or up to $275 total if you purchase the limit of 18 candles.

Many Bath & Body Works locations are opening early for the event or you can begin shopping online at 6 a.m. You’ll want to shop early because the sale is for a limited time and only while supplies last.

It might even be a good idea to figure out which candles you want now, make a list, and then quickly add them to your online shopping cart.

Bath & Body Works

You’ll be able to choose from more than 150 candles, including fan-favorites, scents from the store’s Christmas collection and new candles, like Pure Wonder, which has fragrance notes of rosé, jasmine and warm white amber, perfect for cozy winter nights and holiday parties.

You’ll also find some bestselling fragrances that have now been turned into candles, including Japanese Cherry Blossom and A Thousand Wishes. You can even look ahead to spring with some botanical and coastal scents.

Take a look at a few options, including three new candles, as you’re making your shopping list:

Berry Spritzer

New this year, Berry Spritzer sounds perfect for winter, with scents of juniper berries, cranberries, mint and cedar. The candle itself is decked out in blue and black plaid.

Cinnamon & Clove Buds

Also new, Cinnamon & Clove Buds has a warm, spicy scent and would make a sweet gift for someone who loves to bake.



Red Velvet Cupcake

Another new candle, Red Velvet Cupcake has all the aromas of the tasty treat, like vanilla, cake and cream cheese frosting.

Fresh Balsam

If you want to stick to a classic Christmas scent instead of trying something new, Fresh Balsam is perfect for burning while trimming your Christmas tree, with scents of balsam, eucalyptus, fir and cedarwood.

What Bath & Body Works candles are you hoping to grab during the two-day Candle Day sale?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.