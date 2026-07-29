BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Changes are underway at the federal immigration detention facility in Batavia, where people facing deportation are held by immigration authorities.

The Department of Homeland Security announced earlier this month that it is building another detention facility on the grounds to hold another 100 detainees.

And last week, the Department of Justice shut down the Batavia Immigration Court.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said the court is closing because the Department of Homeland Security is "unable to continue providing space for court operations."

Pending cases will be handled by Buffalo Immigration Court using video teleconference.

A DHS spokesman said the new detention facility being built will be "hard-sided" and is being constructed because state laws now prohibit counties from contracting with ICE to house immigration detainees.

Buffalo-based immigration attorney Kelsey Hatfield said the facility is already well over capacity.

"Batavia supposedly fits about 300 beds," Hatfield said. "And now we're at 60."

WATCH: Batavia immigration court at detention center closed

Batavia immigration court at detention center closed

Hatfield said she is concerned about the direction of the facility's expansion.

"I'm more concerned about what they're putting up. Batavia is too big of a structure. It is too close to the Niagara Falls Air Force Base for transport. It's not going anywhere," Hatfield said.

For many years, Hatfield said Batavia was used to hold mainly people facing deportation after being convicted of crimes — cases she handled herself.

"What was the crime committed? Where is this person going back to? How long have they been in the United States? Do they have family here? Have they ever been to that country? Are they going back to Afghanistan or Canada? Did they steal a car two days ago, or shoplifted 17, right? Those are legitimate questions to me," Hatfield said.

Now, most of the detainees are people who have pending immigration cases.

Hatfield also raised concerns about the court closure and what it means for available space at the facility.

"There's not enough space in the courtrooms. The courtrooms are small. There's 2 courtrooms there only," Hatfield said.

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