Baltimore bridge collapses after ship collision, sends cars into water

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after being struck by a ship.

The collision sent the bridge plummeting into the water below.

Baltimore police said they were notified of a bridge collapse at approximately 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. They received calls of "multiple people in the water.”

Baltimore fire officials said at least 20 cars fell into the water below and described the incident as a "mass casualty event."

A live stream of the bridge showed the moment of collapse. A cargo ship can be seen striking a column of the bridge, sending the bridge into the water below. The ship then caught fire.

Officials said recovering any people in the water remains a top priority, but conditions for rescuers are risky with debris hanging from the bridge.

Police said two people were rescued as of 6:30 a.m. ET. One refused treatment and was unharmed. Another was in serious condition and transported to a local trauma center.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said earlier that they had been aware of the incident and were in close communication with other officials, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge. Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response,” Buttigieg posted on X.

The mayor said he had been en route to the scene around 3 a.m.

The 1.6 mile long bridge spans the Patapsco River as part of I-695, which is south of downtown Baltimore.

The scene remains active and a search and rescue mission is underway.

