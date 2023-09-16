Baby dies at daycare of suspected opioid exposure, 3 kids hospitalized

A baby died at a New York City daycare center and three other children were hospitalized after possibly consuming fentanyl or some other form of opioid.

Police received calls Friday around 2:40 p.m. about four unresponsive children at Divino Niño Daycare in the Bronx.

A 1-year-old was pronounced dead, and three others — an 8-month-old girl and two 2-year-old boys — were hospitalized, police told Scripps News. The children were reportedly put down for nap time and had eaten something 90 minutes prior.

Of the surviving children, a 2-year-old is listed in critical condition and the others are stable.

At least some of the children were administered Narcan, according to reports.

Twenty-six-year-old Mel Ramirez, who lives next to the day care, told The New York Post that she heard a worker screaming in horror.

"She was yelling for help. She was screaming and saying, 'The kids are dead! The kids are dead!' multiple times," Ramirez said.

A neighbor, 73-year-old Anna Ortiz Irving, said the daycare is run by a mother and daughter who live in the building.

"It's a legit day care. It's brand new. Just a few kids, mostly babies. They're such decent people," Irving told the Post.

"I watched them fix the whole place up. It was beautiful, all according to city code. If I had a baby, I would send it there," she said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. A search warrant was being executed Friday night.

