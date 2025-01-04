'As long as I live' - Silver Creek man expecting first baby in February survives hunting accident

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY — A Silver Creek man who is expecting his first child in February survived a life-threatening hunting accident.

He spoke to 7 News via Zoom from his hospital bed at Erie County Medical Center.

"When I got shot and for the first time I saw the blood, the very first thought that went into my mind was: my kid isn't gonna know their father," said Nikolas Stalker, 23.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said that a friend of Stalker's accidentally shot him when he fell, causing his muzzleloader to discharge.

Stalker was shot in his left leg.

He said a 50-caliber bullet hit two arteries in his leg, causing severe bleeding.

“I heard the gun go off, and then I felt like this intense feeling in my body," Stalker said.

Stalker said his friend and father-in-law, who was also hunting with them, made a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding.

“When I was in the ambulance, I kind of like woke up and it was very surreal. Like, I didn't feel like I was like, alive," Stalker said. “...I was asking them if I'm gonna lose my leg, and they're like, maybe, and I was like, OK. They just fine with it as long as I live.”

That was because he has so much to live for. He and his wife Caitlin are expecting their first child in February.

Stalker is expected to be released from the hospital soon but his recovery will likely take a long time.

To help the family, Stalker's sister-in-law started a fundraiser through Mealtrain.com. Here's the link. By Friday night, it had already raised nearly $8,000.

Stalker was moved by the support from the community.

“I've always been like, A giver and a lover, and never expected anything in return. So like receiving or, asking for support is something that I've never done. So it's really nice to see everyone supporting me and my family.”

He wanted to make clear he has no hard feelings toward his friend.

"My buddy thought that I or people are gonna be mad at him, but I have no remorse, no resentment, no anything. Just pure love for him. It was an accident and, if it wasn't for him too, I'd be dead," Stalker said.

