Amazon’s Black Friday deals are finally here, and these are our favorite finds

Waiting until the day after Thanksgiving to shop Black Friday deals is so last year. This year, we’re seeing retailers like Walmart, Target and now Amazon drop Black Friday deals earlier than ever, ushering in an overabundance of deals on everything from lawn and garden deals to fashion and beauty gifts.

Even if you’re not one to get overexcited about the idea of a Keurig for half price, perhaps you’re in need of inspiration for gifts this year. If that’s the case, we’ve source some of the best deals we’ve seen on Amazon this Black Friday that would make good stocking stuffers as well as good gifts for everyone on your list — in addition to scoping out TV deals and vacuums on sale.

Jump to: Best Stocking Stuffer Deals | Best Gift Deals | Best Kitchen Deals | Best Bedding Deals | Best TV Deals | Best Vacuum Deals | Best Headphones & Earbuds Deals | Best Home & Garden Deals | Best Toy Deals | Best Beauty Deals | Best Fashion Deals

Black Friday Stocking Stuffer Deals On Amazon

Amazon

Read at night without disturbing your partner or make it easier to see complicated purl stitches while knitting with this bendable neck light. Its easy-to-bend arms wrap around your neck and the ends provide a bright LED light to whatever task you have a hand. It’s Amazon’s no. 1 best-seller among book lights and has been reviewed by more than 100,000 shoppers who say they like it as a good hands-free flashlight for things like repairs, camping and reading without bothering their bedmate.

$20 (was $30) on Amazon

Black Friday Deals On Gift Ideas On Amazon

Amazon

Turn to this compact Keurig coffee maker if space is a premium in your kitchen. It has a 36-ounce removable water reservoir on the back of the machine that doesn’t take up additional counter space. Like most Keurig styles, this one brews three different cup sizes. The auto shut-off feature turns the coffee maker off two hours after your last brew so you don’t have to worry about whether you turned the coffee maker off or not while you’re in your morning meeting.

$50 (was $100) at Amazon

Black Friday Kitchen Deals On Amazon

Amazon

In our guide to the best cookware, we rated Tramontina among our best-overall cookware, due to the Brazilian brand’s high-end housewares with practical designs. Though our top pick was a stainless steel set from the brand — this nonstick set still ranks high in our book for Black Friday deals, especially if saving cash is your main priority when shopping for cookware. This eight-piece set is compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops and is oven-safe up to 350°F. Take note though: This set isn’t dishwasher safe and the brand recommends washing them by hand to ensure the nonstick coating lasts longer.

$90 (was $230) at Amazon

Black Friday Bedding Deals On Amazon

Amazon

Don’t make your guests sleep on an air mattress. This bed-in-a-box from well-known mattress brand Tuft & Needle is made of eight inches of cushioning foam to support your spin no matter if you’re a stomach sleeper or a side sleeper. Best of all, it comes with a 100 night guarantee so you can test it out for three months to decide if it’s the right mattress for you.

$450 (was $500) at Amazon

Black Friday TV Deals On Amazon

Amazon

This 42-inch smart TV comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that allows you to search for your favorite movies and TV shows hands-free. It has Amazon Fire TV built in, so no need to buy a separate streaming device to access Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, HBOMax and more. It also support AirPlay so you can share videos, photos and movies to your TV screen right from your phone.

$140 (was $200) at Amazon

Black Friday Vacuum Deals On Amazon

Amazon

Remove hair, dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas like stairs, cars, furniture and other high-traffic areas with this rechargeable hand-held vacuum. It includes a crevice tool to help with tight spaces like furniture cushions, while the upholstery brush makes quick work of cleaning up dirt, hair and fur from furniture.

$42 (was $50) at Amazon

Black Friday Headphones & Earbuds Deals On Amazon

Amazon

Good quality and affordable, these noise-cancelling JBL over-ear headphones are designed for optimal sound with no fuss. A full charge gets your 40 hours of listening time, and an additional five minutes of charging gets you two more hours of tunes. Choose from four different colors: black, blue, white and pink.

$25 (was $50) at Amazon

Black Friday Home & Garden Deals On Amazon

Amazon

Our top pick for best budget pressure washer, this choice from Greenworks is a an eco-friendly pressure washer that runs on electricity — and is good value for the price, even when it’s not on sale! Our experts said it’s a “budget-friendly option that offers a decent performance.” And now, you can get it even cheaper while on sale for Black Friday. Alternatively, you could always hack your garden hose into a pressure washer.

$115 (was $120) at Amazon

Black Friday Toy Deals On Amazon

Amazon

This tool is a fun and safe way to view the critters around the house and in the backyard easily — and at arm’s length. The clever designs allows you to catch a critter, view it through a magnifying glass, and release it at arm’s length, all with the push of a button. Many reviewers say that it’s great for keeping their kiddos entertained for hours while they go bug hunting in the backyard, but it can also be used to safely catch and release bugs without killing them.

$12 (was $14) at Amazon

Black Friday Beauty & Grooming Deals On Amazon

What guy couldn’t use a new grooming set for the holidays? This set from Philips Norelco includes everything he needs for a close shave, whether he’s been growing one for years that needs maintenance, or if he shaves at he first sign of a five o’clock shadow. It can be used for face, beard, nose, eyebrows, sideburns, neck and even hair trimming.

$80 (was $100) at Amazon

Black Friday Fashion Deals On Amazon

Amazon

Reviewers love the size of this compact crossbody shoulder bag. It’s a great bag for evenings and weekends when you don’t need to tote around a computer, lunch and several other bulky items. Instead, this cute bag pairs nicely with dressier outfits or a casual look. The inside divider helps keep the internal area organized so you can find what you need easily.

$68 (was $75) at Amazon

